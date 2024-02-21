Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $187.83 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 37,301.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,694,222 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.37% of Target worth $187,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after buying an additional 1,529,881 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Target by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,110,515,000 after acquiring an additional 142,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $747,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.41. 372,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,367,615. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.07. The company has a market cap of $68.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $172.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.92.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

