Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $305.57 Million Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,362,893 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,625 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $305,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,864,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $758,364,000 after buying an additional 122,135 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,862,000 after buying an additional 238,039 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after buying an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,325,000 after buying an additional 52,207 shares during the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

SAP stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,306. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $112.57 and a 52 week high of $181.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.22.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

