Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,280,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,140 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $329,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.52. The company had a trading volume of 290,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,506. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $260.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.42 and its 200-day moving average is $140.44. The company has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 203.08%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

