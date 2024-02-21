Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,570,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 146,397 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Walt Disney worth $208,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 136.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.42. 1,900,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,699,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.56, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $112.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.11 and its 200-day moving average is $89.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

