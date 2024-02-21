Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 129,839 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,207,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,839 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.57% of MetLife worth $264,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,205,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 118.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,108,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,449 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 499.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,073,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,875 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,761,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 806.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,607,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,152,000 after buying an additional 1,429,840 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MET. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.23.

MetLife Stock Down 0.2 %

MetLife stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.50. 663,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,100,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $72.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.36. The company has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 113.66%.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.