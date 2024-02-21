Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 1,421 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,053,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $246,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RBC. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth $1,615,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth $576,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 352.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 15,016 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 14.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 21.6% during the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 113,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,681,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 300 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.80, for a total value of $83,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total transaction of $266,866.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at $815,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.80, for a total transaction of $83,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,789 shares of company stock worth $8,801,443 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 0.3 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of RBC stock traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $269.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,687. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.50. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $288.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.86.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

