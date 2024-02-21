Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 2,231 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 2.35% of Penumbra worth $218,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 9.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Penumbra by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $33,961.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,091.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $33,961.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,091.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $135,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,094,871.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 835 shares of company stock valued at $190,866 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEN traded down $7.26 on Wednesday, hitting $261.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,536. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.93 and a 12-month high of $348.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.07 and a 200-day moving average of $241.28.

PEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.25.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

