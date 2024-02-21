Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,748,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 658,045 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $348,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in American International Group by 41.7% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in American International Group by 35.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $68.81. The stock had a trading volume of 424,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $73.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.98.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. American International Group’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.35.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

