Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $36.46. 52,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 107,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.77.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.50. The company has a market cap of $605.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $745,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 17,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,406,000 after buying an additional 79,972 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

