Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 391.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,182 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Cogent Communications worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,172,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,811,000 after acquiring an additional 90,137 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,146,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,434,000 after acquiring an additional 38,014 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,819,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,772,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,359,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,178,000 after acquiring an additional 35,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $122,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 39,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $122,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 39,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,861 shares of company stock worth $3,008,097. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.12. The stock had a trading volume of 11,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,467. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.41. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $79.50.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

