Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 383.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 30,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 17.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 319,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,726,000 after acquiring an additional 47,906 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $299,562.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,629.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 29,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $2,502,634.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,330,892.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $299,562.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,629.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,171 shares of company stock worth $20,972,787. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.11. 1,952,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,376,823. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $86.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

