Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $32.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.87 and a beta of 1.01. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $34.96.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COLL. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 14,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $435,915.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,258,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 14,516 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $435,915.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,258,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $760,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,474.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,988,766. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Tower Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 264.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,318 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

