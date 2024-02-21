Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.44), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Community Health Systems updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.650–0.050 EPS.

Community Health Systems Trading Down 28.2 %

CYH traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $2.90. 1,716,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,915. The firm has a market cap of $396.72 million, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $7.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 28.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 61.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

