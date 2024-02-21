Comparing Citigroup (NYSE:C) & Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) and Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Citigroup has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.3% of Citigroup shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Citigroup shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citigroup 5.88% 6.49% 0.51% Bancorp 31.49% 26.16% 2.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Citigroup and Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Citigroup and Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citigroup $156.82 billion 0.68 $9.23 billion $3.99 13.89 Bancorp $466.15 million 5.02 $192.30 million $3.50 12.45

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp. Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citigroup, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Citigroup and Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citigroup 1 5 10 0 2.56 Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Citigroup currently has a consensus target price of $57.03, suggesting a potential upside of 2.87%. Bancorp has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.85%. Given Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bancorp is more favorable than Citigroup.

Summary

Bancorp beats Citigroup on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citigroup



Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises. The ICG segment offers wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, and public sector clients. The PBWM segment offers traditional banking services to retail and small business customers through retail banking, cash, rewards, value portfolios, and co-branded cards. It also provides various banking, credit cards, custody, trust, mortgages, home equity, small business, and personal consumer loans. The Legacy Franchises segment provides traditional retail banking and branded card products to retail and small business customers. The company was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Bancorp



The Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards. The company also provides secured loans and lines of credit, such as commercial and residential real estate loans; unsecured loans and lines of credit; construction loans for residential and commercial projects; commercial vehicle and equipment leasing programs; and home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, personal installment loans, vehicle leasing, residential mortgage loans to individual customers. It offers private label banking; credit and debit card payment processing services for independent service organizations; and internet banking services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

