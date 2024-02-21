Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Gap Up to $7.54

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.54, but opened at $7.92. Comstock Resources shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 1,106,440 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice lowered Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Pickering Energy Partners raised Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $410.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.97 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 240,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 42,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 19,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,347,000 after purchasing an additional 786,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

