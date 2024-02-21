CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.33% of CONSOL Energy worth $10,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,698,000 after acquiring an additional 407,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,209,000 after acquiring an additional 223,987 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,935,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,829,000 after acquiring an additional 80,731 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,743,000 after acquiring an additional 27,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 638,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 6,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $683,905.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,011,239.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $333,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 6,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $683,905.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,011,239.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,732. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

CEIX stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.17. 51,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,282. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.82. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.35 and a 52-week high of $114.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.35.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.90 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 49.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

CONSOL Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

