Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after buying an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after buying an additional 1,030,730 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,134,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ED. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.90.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE ED traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.28. 704,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,372. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.38 and a 200 day moving average of $89.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

