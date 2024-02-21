Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 5400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Trading Up 33.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.33. The company has a market cap of C$7.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04.

About Consolidated Lithium Metals

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium, molybdenum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

