Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Acquires 104,794 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,794 shares during the quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Pure Storage worth $14,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,793,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,781,000 after acquiring an additional 663,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,403,000 after acquiring an additional 203,732 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,489 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,096,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,831,000 after acquiring an additional 142,353 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,399,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSTG traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.21. 3,297,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,356,833. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average is $36.84. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSTG shares. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pure Storage from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

