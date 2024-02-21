Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Acquires New Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 286,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,108,000. ArcBest accounts for 1.7% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 1.21% of ArcBest at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,679,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 776.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after buying an additional 317,405 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter valued at $17,232,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 175.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 195,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 124,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 31.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,798,000 after purchasing an additional 86,400 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARCB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.92.

ArcBest Price Performance

Shares of ArcBest stock traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $140.83. 134,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,227. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.92 and its 200-day moving average is $113.01. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $82.18 and a one year high of $146.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.45.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.07%.

About ArcBest

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.