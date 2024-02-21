Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,908,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163,437 shares during the period. Nordstrom comprises approximately 3.3% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 2.42% of Nordstrom worth $58,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 315.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 194.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Nordstrom stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,614. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

