Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Has $38.98 Million Stock Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 771.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 760,554 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 673,278 shares during the period. Silicon Motion Technology comprises about 2.2% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $38,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $72,754,000 after buying an additional 707,765 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 942.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 761,900 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $54,750,000 after purchasing an additional 688,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,024,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 178.0% during the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 833,991 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,742,000 after purchasing an additional 533,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at $22,065,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Monday, January 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SIMO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.40. 100,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,465. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.34. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $95.33.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.95%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.