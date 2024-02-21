Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Increases Stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623,705 shares during the period. O-I Glass makes up approximately 2.1% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 1.42% of O-I Glass worth $36,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,558,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,291,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 3,268.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,685 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 145.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,763,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,661 shares during the period. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth $15,270,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OI traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.88. The company had a trading volume of 636,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,837. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $23.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. O-I Glass’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OI shares. Citigroup lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

