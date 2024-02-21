Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Invests $10.85 Million in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 71,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,848,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Tetra Tech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.25.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $3,553,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,843,894.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $1,176,191.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $3,553,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,843,894.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,886 shares of company stock worth $9,078,024 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Tetra Tech stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.59. 81,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 0.95. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.19 and a 12 month high of $181.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.56.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

