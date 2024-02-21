Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Invests $16.15 Million in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 106,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,147,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.89. 1,042,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,853,816. The stock has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $173.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.68.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MPC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

