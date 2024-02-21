Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Invests $9.29 Million in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 869,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,291,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Adeia during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Adeia during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Adeia during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adeia during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Adeia by 33,450.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Stock Performance

ADEA traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,984. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Adeia Inc. has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

