Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Makes New $13.94 Million Investment in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 300,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,939,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter worth approximately $335,000.
SharkNinja Stock Performance
NYSE:SN traded up 1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 54.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,020. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 52-week low of 25.84 and a 52-week high of 54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 49.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 59.00.
SharkNinja Profile
SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.
