Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Purchases 64,757 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,757 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Impinj worth $13,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Impinj by 24.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 101.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 15,591 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Impinj by 42.2% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 58,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 17,229 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC raised its position in Impinj by 400.0% during the third quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 13.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Impinj from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Impinj from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.43.

Impinj Price Performance

NASDAQ:PI traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.38. 112,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,289. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.10. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.39 and a 52-week high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 5.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $32,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,239 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,200.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,502.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,565 shares of company stock worth $6,722,818. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also

