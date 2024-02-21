Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,581,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,630,211 shares during the quarter. Hudson Technologies makes up approximately 1.2% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 3.48% of Hudson Technologies worth $21,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Insider Transactions at Hudson Technologies

In other news, Director Richard Parrillo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 222,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,480.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hudson Technologies Price Performance

Shares of HDSN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 77,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,630. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $646.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $15.08.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

