Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 292,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,146 shares during the period. Weatherford International makes up approximately 1.5% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $26,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFRD. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 449.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,226,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,895,000 after buying an additional 1,821,266 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,430,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Weatherford International by 317.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,930 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Weatherford International by 465.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,143,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,232,000 after purchasing an additional 941,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Weatherford International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

Shares of WFRD stock traded up $3.09 on Wednesday, hitting $103.56. 788,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.70. Weatherford International plc has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $105.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.78 and its 200 day moving average is $92.46.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $1,078,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,406.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 40,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $4,001,404.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,365,629.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $1,078,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,406.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,526 shares of company stock worth $8,949,418 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

