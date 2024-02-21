Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Sells 558,997 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC decreased its holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 59.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558,997 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Eventbrite worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eventbrite by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Eventbrite Price Performance

Shares of Eventbrite stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,269. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $11.90.

Eventbrite Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.