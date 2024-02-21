Cormark Comments on IAMGOLD Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the mining company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IAG. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

NYSE IAG opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth $916,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

