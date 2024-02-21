Cormark Weighs in on Kinross Gold Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Friday, February 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Kinross Gold stock opened at C$6.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.63. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.71 and a 52 week high of C$8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

