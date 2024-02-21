Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Critical Review

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and Seritage Growth Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 148.56% 16.95% 9.74% Seritage Growth Properties -191.41% 6.13% 2.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and Seritage Growth Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 0 1 1 0 2.50 Seritage Growth Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta currently has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.15%. Seritage Growth Properties has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.84%. Given Seritage Growth Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Seritage Growth Properties is more favorable than Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta.

7.1% of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and Seritage Growth Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta $178.03 million 164.07 $243.62 million $4.37 8.18 Seritage Growth Properties $107.06 million 4.97 -$73.94 million ($1.28) -7.40

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has higher revenue and earnings than Seritage Growth Properties. Seritage Growth Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta beats Seritage Growth Properties on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

(Get Free Report)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Seritage Growth Properties

(Get Free Report)

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 42 properties comprised of approximately 5.6 million square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA") or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 126 acres held for or under development and approximately 2.9 million square feet or approximately 259 acres to be disposed of. The portfolio consists of approximately 4.3 million square feet of GLA held by 33 wholly owned properties (such properties, the "Consolidated Properties") and 1.2 million square feet of GLA held by 9 unconsolidated entities (such properties, the "Unconsolidated Properties").

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.