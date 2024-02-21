Cosmos Tops 24 Hour Volume of $187.86 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.93 or 0.00019367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.85 billion and approximately $187.86 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00071839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00025031 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007384 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000828 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 387,466,551 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

