CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.06-0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $645-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $652.97 million. CoStar Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.570-0.600 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.95. 1,377,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,916. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $92.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.45, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.45.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,223,000 after purchasing an additional 204,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,917,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,518,000 after purchasing an additional 286,782 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,814,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,381,000 after purchasing an additional 500,775 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,429,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,214,000 after purchasing an additional 180,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,462,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,252,000 after purchasing an additional 244,535 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

