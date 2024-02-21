Costco Wholesale Co. Same Store Sales Rise 10% in January, Shares Rise by 0% (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) same store sales climbed 10% in the month of January. Costco Wholesale’s shares rose by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the news.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $695.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $659.96.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Costco Wholesale
Insiders Place Their Bets
Costco Wholesale Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $725.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $685.15 and a 200-day moving average of $608.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $465.33 and a fifty-two week high of $734.96.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Costco Wholesale
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.