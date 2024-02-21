Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Trading 4.3% Higher

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) was up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.68 and last traded at $25.68. Approximately 1,036,915 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 6,373,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTRA shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 7.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

