Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Acquired by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Coupang by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at $501,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in Coupang by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 251,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 80,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Coupang by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang Stock Performance

Coupang stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,902,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,019,372. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPNG shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coupang

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,156,413 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,847,196.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coupang news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $32,701.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,874.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 396,156,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,847,196.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,008,646 shares of company stock valued at $461,832,871. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coupang Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.