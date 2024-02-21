Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
CMCT stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.48. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $5.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is -11.30%.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.
