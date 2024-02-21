CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Gap Down to $323.71

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $323.71, but opened at $283.03. CrowdStrike shares last traded at $283.86, with a volume of 2,271,564 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Raymond James began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.32.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,889.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.41 and a 200-day moving average of $217.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,550 shares of company stock valued at $67,168,751. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

