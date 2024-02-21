Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crown Castle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Crown Castle’s current full-year earnings is $6.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Crown Castle’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.73.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $108.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.11 and a 200 day moving average of $103.39. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $140.37.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 108.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

