Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Issues Earnings Results

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Down 3.2 %

CWK stock opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,459 shares in the company, valued at $259,828.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,700,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 28,104 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 298,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 194,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,678,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,925,000 after buying an additional 1,098,245 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1,364.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 575,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 535,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CWK. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

