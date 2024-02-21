Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Shares Down 8.4%

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) was down 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 2,370,688 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,956,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CWK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Down 10.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $176,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,459 shares in the company, valued at $259,828.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 258.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,049,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084,634 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at $28,113,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 251.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,462,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,102 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter worth about $38,190,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 47.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,515,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

