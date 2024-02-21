CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Gap Down to $250.00

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $250.00, but opened at $234.98. CyberArk Software shares last traded at $239.13, with a volume of 384,774 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.91.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.42. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 21.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,556,000 after buying an additional 269,922 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.7% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,235,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,178,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,644,000 after buying an additional 86,160 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,871,000 after buying an additional 472,961 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,144,000 after buying an additional 28,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.