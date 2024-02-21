CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Gap Down to $250.00

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $250.00, but opened at $234.98. CyberArk Software shares last traded at $239.13, with a volume of 384,774 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.91.
View Our Latest Analysis on CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 21.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,556,000 after buying an additional 269,922 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.7% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,235,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,178,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,644,000 after buying an additional 86,160 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,871,000 after buying an additional 472,961 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,144,000 after buying an additional 28,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CyberArk Software
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Housing data weakens, but Toll Brothers stock is still a buy
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Boyd Gaming stock: All signs point to a significant break higher
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.