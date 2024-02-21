Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) rose 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 240,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,703,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DADA. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.66.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DADA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 222.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth $97,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

