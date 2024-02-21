Daktronics (DAKT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Daktronics had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $199.37 million for the quarter.

Shares of DAKT opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. Daktronics has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $12.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAKT. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 54.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Daktronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Daktronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

