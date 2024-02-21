Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires 36,682 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 937.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,682 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in AAON were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of AAON by 50.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AAON by 53.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.84. 15,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.25. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.50 and a 12-month high of $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

In other news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 5,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total transaction of $328,868.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,782 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,745.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 5,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total transaction of $328,868.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,782 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,745.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,156,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at $968,439.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,093 shares of company stock worth $11,561,751. Corporate insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

