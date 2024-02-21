Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Lazard as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAZ. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 489.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LAZ traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.12. Lazard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15.

Lazard Announces Dividend

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $825.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.56 million. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 16.75% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lazard, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Lazard’s payout ratio is -206.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Lazard in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Lazard Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

