Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 19,514 Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Advanced Energy Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. FMR LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 16.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,026,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,262,000 after purchasing an additional 577,765 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,021,000 after buying an additional 88,267 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $576,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $775,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEIS traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,281. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.55 and its 200-day moving average is $102.48.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,914 shares of company stock valued at $191,339 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AEIS. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

